Posted: Wed 5th Oct 2022

All home burglaries in Wales and England will be attended by the police

Police Chiefs in Wales and England have committed to sending an officer to all home burglaries.

The move follows evidence from the College of Policing and will help police catch more burglars and support victims after a traumatic and invasive experience.

Some forces already have a policy of attending all home burglaries.

Others attend where it has been established that there are evidential lines of enquiry or where victims are vulnerable or elderly.

Police chiefs took the decision after considering public opinion, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services’ (HMICFRS) report on acquisitive crime and reviewing a new rapid evidence assessment produced by the College of Policing on effective measures for solving burglary crimes.

The College is setting new clear standards, making clear domestic burglaries should be attended, which HMICFRS will take into account in determining the efficiency and effectiveness of forces.

Chief constables will work to ensure this commitment is implemented as soon as practically possible. They will prioritise attendance where people’s homes have been burgled, as opposed to outbuildings and garden sheds.

National Police Chiefs’ Council Chair Martin Hewitt, said:

“The number of burglaries is at an all-time low, down 51 per cent over the past decade due to increased investment by police and partners in preventing them happening in the first place.

“Wherever you live in England and Wales you can be confident the police will attend if you experience the invasion of a home burglary. This should see more burglaries solved and more offenders prosecuted.”

The College of Policing, who set the standards for policing, set out the benefits of officers attending domestic burglaries in a recent letter to all chiefs.

The evidence review shared by the College set out how rapid police attendance at scenes can increase victim satisfaction and help with investigations. It can also help with the prevention of future crimes in the area.

National Police Chiefs’ Council and the College of Policing wrote to the Home Secretary to inform her of the new standards and the decision of Chiefs on September 30.

CC Andy Marsh, CEO of the College of Policing, said:

“Any intrusion into our home can be traumatic. It’s not just the loss of possessions but the way a burglary can steal a person’s sense of security from the place where they should feel safest.

“Officers across the country want to be locking up criminals and keeping communities safe. Our standards will help bring consistency to the police’s response, enable them to get the basics right and deliver what the public expect.”

National Police Chiefs’ Council Lead for Burglary, Deputy Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith, said:

“Burglary has a significant and long-lasting effect on victims. Police officers up and down the country are committed to bringing more offenders to justice and this decision will bring greater consistency across England and Wales in the way we respond to, and investigate, offences of burglary.

“We will work closely with the College of Policing to improve investigative standards and we will continue to invest in the important preventative work with our many partners in an effort to keep offending levels at an all-time low.”

