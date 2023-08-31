Aldi slashes prices on fruit and veg essentials across UK

Aldi has again lowered the prices on a variety of fruit and vegetable products in its Everyday Essentials range. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This latest price reduction, which includes items such as strawberries, tomatoes, potatoes, and spinach, sees an average price drop of around 9%. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The move is part of over 100 price reductions that Aldi has implemented in the past two months in an effort to offer customers the lowest grocery prices. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said, “Every week we are working hard to make new savings to pass on to our customers and help ensure we always offer them the lowest grocery prices.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ashfield added that they are aware of the hard choices shoppers are having to make currently and are doing everything possible to offer the lowest prices, a key reason why shoppers continue to switch to Aldi from other supermarkets. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Aldi has been named the cheapest UK supermarket for the fourteenth consecutive month, with a basket of groceries priced at £71.22. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to consumer watchdog Which?, Lidl was just £1.38 more expensive, followed by Asda and Tesco at £78.65 and £79.59, respectively. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Ocado were each priced above £80 for an average basket of groceries and household essentials, while upmarket retailer Waitrose was found to cost the most at £87.24. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Some of the items included in the latest price reduction are: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Specially Selected Seedless oranges (4 pk): old price £1.99, new price £1.89

Specially Selected Piccolo tomatoes (400g): old price £2.39, new price £2.29

Specially Selected Regal Vine Tomatoes (450g): old price £1.69, new price £1.49

Strawberries (1kg): old price £3.99, new price £3.79

Nature’s Pick Salad Bowl (340g): old price £1.45, new price £1.19

Baking Potatoes (2.5kg): old price £1.69, new price £1.59

Blackberries (150g): old price £1.49, new price £1.19

Baby Spinach (240g): old price £0.89, new price £0.79

Everyday Essentials strawberries (227g): old price £1.19, new price £1.09

Strawberries (400g): old price £1.89, new price £1.75

