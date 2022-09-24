Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 24th Sep 2022

Updated: Sat 24th Sep

Aldi rolling out soft plastic collection points to stores

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Aldi is rolling out recycling bins for soft plastics across almost all its UK stores, with a view to helping customers recycle tonnes of problem materials a year.

Following the success of the trial last year, the move now means that Aldi customers can return all types of clean, soft plastic packaging – including crisp packets, salad bags, bread bags and carrier bags – regardless of where the items were bought.

The supermarket expects to collect up to 1,000 tonnes of plastic a year once the bins are fully installed in over 800 stores nationwide, which will be complete by the end of this year.

Most UK local authorities do not currently collect soft plastics, so these collection points will make it easy for customers to recycle their waste.

Richard Gorman, Plastics and Packaging Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are always striving to reduce plastic waste wherever possible, and we know how important this is to our customers.”

“This rollout is a step in the right direction and provides our shoppers with an easy option to recycle their problematic soft plastic packaging in the UK.”

“We hope customers utilise our collection bins to help us make a positive change by recycling more waste.”

Helen Bird, Head of Business Collaboration, WRAP said: “A fifth of the plastic packaging that we’re all left with at home is plastic bags and wrapping.”

“There are opportunities to reduce this, but where plastic is used, packaging design needs to be simplified and recycling systems are needed.”

“In future years, this packaging will be collected directly from people’s homes and places of work, but solutions are urgently needed today to tackle the growing mountain of waste.”

“Many citizens have shown that they are willing to take plastic bags and wrapping to their local food stores for recycling, and this move by Aldi means that more people across the UK will be able to do just that.”

“We have seen trials and regional roll outs of similar schemes by other supermarkets working towards The UK Plastics Pact goal for all plastic packaging to be recyclable by 2025, this move by Aldi is a great achievement and one we fully support.”

Read Next

  • Planned weekend closure of M56 in Cheshire has been cancelled say police
  • Hays Travel, Next and Clogau amongst host of companies recruiting at Broughton Retail Park jobs fair
  • Police appeal for help locating missing person from Flint
  • Pioneering DNA research project from North Wales Police to aid livestock attack investigations

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Planned weekend closure of M56 in Cheshire has been cancelled say police

    News

    Hays Travel, Next and Clogau amongst host of companies recruiting at Broughton Retail Park jobs fair

    News

    Police appeal for help locating missing person from Flint

    News

    Pioneering DNA research project from North Wales Police to aid livestock attack investigations

    News

    Nationalising UK energy industry could save households as much as £4,400, says TUC

    News

    History comes to life this weekend at Park in the Past

    News

    North Wales Chief Constable appointment was ‘open, transparent, and rigorous’ says Police and Crime Commissioner

    News

    Flintshire ‘Red Route’ – Calls for Welsh government to publish ‘withheld’ roads review report

    News

    Top award for outstanding North Wales and Cheshire Police Alliance crime fighting duo

    News




    Read 405,760 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn