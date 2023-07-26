Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 26th Jul 2023

Aldi cuts prices on fruit and veg staples

Aldi has announced price cuts on fruit and veg products to pass savings on to its customers during the cost-of-living crisis. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The move seeks to ensure the accessibility of nutritious, affordable food during these challenging economic times. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ten products are included in the price drop, from avocados, red peppers and easy peelers to staples like baking potatoes and sweetcorn. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This initiative is the latest in Aldi’s series of recent price cuts, following reductions on other household staples like milk and pasta. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

According to the company, the price reductions – which could see costs fall by up to 36% – underline Aldi’s commitment to providing the best value products to its customers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In recent weeks, Aldi says it has lowered the price of almost 100 products. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Recent research from the consumer group, Which?, named Aldi as the cheapest UK supermarket for the 13th consecutive month. The study found that on average, customers saved 11% on a basket of goods at Aldi compared to the Big Four supermarkets. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, stressed the importance of this measure, stating, “We know that shoppers are having to make hard choices at the moment, which is why we’re passing savings on to our customers anywhere we can.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She went on to acknowledge the challenges faced by many in accessing affordable, nutritious food and asserted that lowering the costs of healthy food and vegetable staples is crucial in the current climate. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We’re continuing to see high numbers of people switching to Aldi from every other supermarket as they look to save money and our promise remains that we will always offer straightforward, honest prices that we’ll keep low for our customers, every day,” added Ashfield. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The reduced items also include sweetcorn, iceberg lettuce, radish, watermelon, premium easy peelers, flat peaches, and unwaxed lemons. These cuts are in addition to Aldi’s ‘Super 6’ initiative, which offers fruit and veg at competitive prices, further reinforcing the company’s commitment to affordability. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

