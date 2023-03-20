Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 20th Mar 2023

Aldi confirms Easter weekend opening hours

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Description of your image

Aldi has revealed when its stores will be open over the Easter weekend. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Over 890 Aldi stores in England and Wales will be open until 10pm on Good Friday and Easter Saturday, to ensure everyone can pick up any last-minute Easter eggs, hot cross buns and Easter roast essentials. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As with previous years, stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, but will be open until 8pm on Easter Monday. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The opening times of some stores may vary, so customers should check details on Aldi’s website before their trip. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • High-Tech solutions could be used to tackle school parking issues in Flintshire
  • RMT: Union members at Network Rail vote to accept pay deal
  • Rail Fail: UK Government accused of ‘rewarding’ Avanti for “poor service and failure”

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    High-Tech solutions could be used to tackle school parking issues in Flintshire

    News

    RMT: Union members at Network Rail vote to accept pay deal

    News

    Rail Fail: UK Government accused of ‘rewarding’ Avanti for “poor service and failure”

    News

    Road traffic collision in Chester left a car on side

    News

    Wirral man sentenced for assaulting woman and verbally abusing staff on North Wales train

    News

    Sunak urged to take ‘immediate action’ to protect the UK’s steel industry

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn