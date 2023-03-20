Aldi confirms Easter weekend opening hours
Aldi has revealed when its stores will be open over the Easter weekend.
Over 890 Aldi stores in England and Wales will be open until 10pm on Good Friday and Easter Saturday, to ensure everyone can pick up any last-minute Easter eggs, hot cross buns and Easter roast essentials.
As with previous years, stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, but will be open until 8pm on Easter Monday.
The opening times of some stores may vary, so customers should check details on Aldi’s website before their trip.
