Posted: Mon 13th Jun 2022

Updated: Mon 13th Jun

Aldi becomes first UK supermarket to launch ice cream for dogs

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Aldi has today announced that it will become the first UK supermarket to launch ice cream for dogs, just in time for summer.

As people gear up for BBQs and hot weather expected, it isn’t just humans who will get to enjoy a cold treat in the heat.

Our furry friends can now join in with the action too thanks to Aldi’s latest launch – the brand-new Beechdean Doggy Ice Cream!

Available in stores nationwide from 16th June for just £2.99 for a pack of four (110ml each).

Available in two flavours of Pea & Vanilla and Apple & Carrot, the ice creams are 100% plant-based and made with real fruit and vegetables to offer a nutritious snack whilst also keeping canine friends cool throughout the warm weather.

With pet ownership at an all-time high following the pandemic, owners would be barking mad to miss out!

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: With more of our customers now owning dogs, we’re delighted to launch a nutritious and tasty treat that will help keep dogs cool in the heat.”

“Being the first UK supermarket to launch a dog-friendly ice cream comes just in time for summer as we look forward to the warm weather.”

Julie continued: “Teaming up with ice cream vans across the country gives us the chance to get the product straight into owner’s hands, so they can share a special moment alongside a tasty treat outside with their furry friend – we’re confident they won’t be able to keep their paws off it.”

Aldi’s Beechdean Doggy Ice Cream will be available in the Freezer aisle, next to Aldi’s full ice cream range, nationwide from 16th June, but shoppers will need to run and fetch quickly because as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
