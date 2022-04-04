Airbus workers to be balloted on new improved pay offer

A union is to ballot its members on a new improved pay offer from Airbus.

Representatives from the plane maker met with the Unite union in London on Friday to continue pay discussions.

Unite members working at Airbus’ Broughton had voted to take industrial action following a rejection of the company’s latest pay offer in March.

Over 3,000 workers at the giant Broughton plant had been set to commence industrial action from this Thursday unless Airbus improved a pay deal.

Airbus said: “To do everything possible to avoid forthcoming industrial action, the process was escalated to include National level representatives.”

A critical meeting was chaired by Andrew Martin, U.K. National HR Director for Airbus and Head of HR, Airbus Operations. The Company Representatives were also supported by Paul McKinlay, Head of Major Component Assembly Wing and UK National Representative.

Rhys McCarthy, Unite National Officer for Aerospace and Shipbuilding and Ian Waddell, General Secretary of the Confederation of Shipbuilding and Engineering Unions, supported the Regional Officers and Senior Trade Union representatives from the Broughton and Filton sites.

An Airbus spokesperson said: “Following constructive dialogue, the Company made a new and improved 8.6% consolidated two-year offer for the period 1st June 2021 to 31st May 2023:

5.1% consolidated increase to basic pay from 1st May 2022

3.5% consolidated increase to basic pay from 1st January 2023 to 31st May 2023

A lump sum payment equivalent to 5.1% of basic pay to all employees prorated for the period 1st June 2021 to 30th April 2022

1 additional day of holiday* to be used in 2023

1 additional day of holiday* to be used in 2024

A firm commitment to begin pay discussions for the anniversary date of 1st June 2023 in January 2023 to help prevent any backdating issues.

Unite has confirmed they will recommend to their members that they accept the new pay offer at ballot.

Mass meetings are planned by the trade union at both Broughton and Filton sites on Wednesday (6th April) after which the ballot will follow.

An Airbus spokesperson said: “During the ballot , there will be a pause on all planned industrial action.”

“The ballot is due to take place between 7th and 21st April 2022, after which the outcome will be communicated.”

“If members were to accept this offer, the lump sum payment and the first step of consolidated increase to basic pay (5.1% increase) will be implemented in the May 2022 payroll.”