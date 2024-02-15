Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 15th Feb 2024

Airbus looks to boost aircraft deliveries to 800 this, surpassing last year’s total

Airbus has set its sights on delivering 800 commercial aircraft to its customers this year, marking an increase of 65 planes compared to 2023.

The plane maker has unveiled its full-year results this morning, showing a strong performance across its commercial aircraft sector and laying out optimistic plans for the coming year.

Despite the complexities of the global operating environment, Airbus has managed to surpass expectations.

In 2023, Airbus saw its operating profit rise by 4% to €5.8 billion, with revenues climbing by 11% to reach €65.4 billion.

This financial upturn was driven by a record intake of commercial aircraft orders, totaling 2,319, significantly higher than the previous year’s figure of 1,078.

After accounting for cancellations, net orders stood at 2,094 aircraft, demonstrating strong market confidence in Airbus’ product lineup.

The company delivered a total of 735 commercial aircraft in 2023, which included a mix of its A220s, A320 Family, A330s, and A350s models.

This delivery figure represents an increase from the 661 aircraft delivered in 2022, underscoring Airbus’ ability to meet its production and delivery targets amidst ongoing global challenges.

The aerospace manufacturer’s plans for ramping up production rates for its A220 and A320 family aircraft further highlight its commitment to meeting the growing demand in the aviation sector.

Production of A320 family jets, which accounts for the bulk of wing production at the Broughton plant, is on track to reach the target of 75 aircraft per month by 2026.

Efforts in 2023 included starting construction of additional A320 Final Assembly Lines in Tianjin and Mobile, launching Toulouse’s new assembly line with its first aircraft in December, and beginning the final assembly of the first customer A321XLR, which is slated for service in the third quarter of 2024.

Airbus’ financial stability is also evident in its proposals for shareholder dividends, maintaining a dividend of €1.80 per share alongside a special dividend of €1.00 per share.

“In 2023 we recorded strong order intake across all our businesses and we delivered on our commitments. This was a significant achievement given the complexity of the operating environment,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer.

“We will continue to invest in our global industrial system, while progressing on our transformation and decarbonisation journey. Our dividend proposals are a reflection of the strong 2023 financials, our growth prospects in 2024 and balance sheet strength.”

