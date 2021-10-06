Airbus: Jet2.com orders 15 A321 jets in deal worth nearly £1.5bn

Good news for the wing makers of Airbus Broughton, budget carrier and holidays operator Jet2 has placed a further order for 15 A321neos jets.

The order follows its initial one for 36 placed in August, it takes the total order by the Leeds based airline to 51 A321neos.

In an announcement, Jet2 said: “The Board is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement with Airbus to purchase a further 15 new firm ordered Airbus A321 NEO aircraft.”

“This order is in addition to the 36 firm aircraft orders, together with the flexibility to extend up to 60 aircraft, that the Company announced on 31 August 2021.”

“These additional 15 aircraft will be delivered between 2026 and 2029 and the terms of the agreement are substantially the same as those approved by the Board for the initial 36 firm aircraft orders.”

“At current list prices these additional 15 aircraft represent a total value of approximately $2.0billion (£1.47bn) with a total transaction value, for up to 75 aircraft, of approximately $10.1billion (£7.44bn), though the Company has negotiated significant discounts from the list price.”

At the end of August 2021, Airbus A320neo Family had won over 7,500 firm orders from over 120 customers worldwide.