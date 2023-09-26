Airbus: Christian Scherer to become new Commercial Aircraft business CEO

Airbus has announced a significant shift in its Executive Committee, nominating Christian Scherer as the new CEO of its Commercial Aircraft business.

Scherer the current Commercial Officer Christian Scherer will move into the role allowing CEO Guillaume Faury to concentrate on the broader, strategic goals of Airbus.

Since 2019, the leadership roles of Airbus and its Commercial Aircraft business have been combined, providing alignment and speed of execution during a period of multiple crise and change.

Airbus says it has "now put itself on a clear trajectory" in line with its purpose of "Pioneering sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world."

Scherer move to Commercial Aircraft CEO will enable Airbus to "reinforce focus on the success of our Commercial Aircraft business while allowing me to dedicate my time to steering Airbus in a complex and fast-evolving global environment," said Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO.

"Christian and I have been working hand in hand over the last five years and we will continue to do so in this new configuration. I admire Christian's business acumen and I'm happy to move forward with him to deliver on Airbus' ambitions."

"It is an honour and a thrill to be called upon to lead our Commercial Aircraft business at such a critical time for our industry," said Christian Scherer.

"I'll put my passion and that of Team Airbus at the service of our customers to meet our operational objectives as we work to consolidate our success, continuously improve, and prepare the future of our products and services. As we do so, we will work closely with our partners and suppliers worldwide on our common roadmap to decarbonise aviation."

The new organisational setup will be established in the coming months, with a target go-live in "project mode" from 1 January 2024 onwards.

