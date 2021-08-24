Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 24th Aug 2021

Airbus Broughton: US airline Delta orders 30 additional A321neo aircraft

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

There is good news for the wing makers of Airbus Broughton today, Delta Air Lines has ordered 30 additional Airbus A321neo aircraft.

The newly-ordered aircraft are in addition to the airline’s existing orders for 125 of the same type of passenger jets.

This brings the outstanding orders from Delta to a total of 155 A321neos.

Mahendra Nair, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Fleet and TechOps Supply Chain said: “Adding these aircraft strengthens Delta’s commitment to replacing older fleets with more sustainable, efficient jets, and offering the best customer experience in the industry.”

“Delta appreciates the extensive partnership with the Airbus team in support of our strategic growth plans, and we look forward to continuing to work together throughout the recovery and beyond.”

Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International said: “As the industry looks to emerge from the pandemic, Delta is showing responsible leadership and casting a strong vote of confidence now in the A321neo.”

“With orders for 30 more of an aircraft that is in very high demand around the globe, our partners at Delta are underscoring the strategic role they see for the A321neo with its outstanding environmental performance for the airline’s renowned customer service and reliability for years into the future.”

Many of Delta’s A321neos will be delivered from the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama, the wings will be made at the Broughton site in Deeside.

 



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

North Wales Police ‘experiencing technical issues’ with the 101 service

News

New Covid-19 testing centre to open in Flint on Wednesday

News

Deeside college jobs boost as demand rises for admin workers

News

Welsh shopworkers speak out about violence, threats and abuse faced during the pandemic

News

Extra 100 Police Community Support Officers for Wales to helptackle crime and support communities.

News

Shotton autistic teen left with cuts and bruises after being punched, kicked and has phone smashed

News

Flintshire care home opens doors after £8.4 million expansion and redeveloped

News

Blooming Great Donation For Flintshire Charity Daffodils

News

MD of Deeside based Iceland calls for restaurants to ‘sack the sachet’

News





Read 347,194 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn