Airbus Broughton: US airline Delta orders 30 additional A321neo aircraft

There is good news for the wing makers of Airbus Broughton today, Delta Air Lines has ordered 30 additional Airbus A321neo aircraft.

The newly-ordered aircraft are in addition to the airline’s existing orders for 125 of the same type of passenger jets.

This brings the outstanding orders from Delta to a total of 155 A321neos.

Mahendra Nair, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Fleet and TechOps Supply Chain said: “Adding these aircraft strengthens Delta’s commitment to replacing older fleets with more sustainable, efficient jets, and offering the best customer experience in the industry.”

“Delta appreciates the extensive partnership with the Airbus team in support of our strategic growth plans, and we look forward to continuing to work together throughout the recovery and beyond.”

Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International said: “As the industry looks to emerge from the pandemic, Delta is showing responsible leadership and casting a strong vote of confidence now in the A321neo.”

“With orders for 30 more of an aircraft that is in very high demand around the globe, our partners at Delta are underscoring the strategic role they see for the A321neo with its outstanding environmental performance for the airline’s renowned customer service and reliability for years into the future.”

Many of Delta’s A321neos will be delivered from the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama, the wings will be made at the Broughton site in Deeside.