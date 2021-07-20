Air Ambulance lands in Hawarden following one-vehicle collision on Glynne Way

Update: Claire tweeted us at 5:15pm to say: “I’ve just driven through and no accident the incident is off the main road. Helicopter crew just away to leave.”

Original Report: Drivers have been asked to avoid Glynne Way in Hawarden following a one-vehicle collision.

Police, The Welsh Ambulance Service and the Wales Air Ambulance are at the scene.

The emergency helicopter was seen landing on open ground near Glynne Way and Moor Lane at 4.30pm.

A Range Rover Evoque has flipped over and police say it is awaiting recovery.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “We are in attendance to a one vehicle road traffic collision on Glynne Way, Hawarden, which was reported to us shortly before 4.10pm.

Officers are in attendance alongside colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the Wales Air Ambulance.

The vehicle, a Range Rover Evoque, is on its roof, and is awaiting recovery.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.”