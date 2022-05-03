Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 3rd May 2022

Updated: Tue 3rd May

Air ambulance lands in Bretton following collision on garage forecourt

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

An air ambulance was scrambled to Bretton this morning following a collision on a garage forecourt.

There were reports initially of a collision on the A5104 Chester Road outside the Transit Van Centre.

Police have since confirmed the incident took place on the forecourt, which will “remain closed for some time.”

A number of police vehicles were seen outside the garage as well as two emergency ambulances.

The helicopter was spotted landing on open land just after 9am, it has since left the scene making the short journey to the Countess of Chester hospital.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said at 10am: “We were called at 8.40am with reports of a rtc (road traffic collision) on the forecourt of Premier Garage, Chester Road in Bretton.”

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from WAST (Welsh Ambulance Service Trust) and the incident is ongoing.”

“There are no road closures in place but the garage forecourt will remain closed for some time.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called this morning, Tuesday 03 May, at approximately 8.36am to reports of a road traffic collision in Bretton.”

“We sent one rapid response vehicle, one Duty Operations Manager, two emergency ambulances, and the Wales Air Ambulance to the scene.”

“One patient was conveyed to Countess of Chester Hospital.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

More than 1.6 million COVID-19 vaccinations given to people living or working in North Wales

News

Temporary traffic lights causing long delays on approaches to Penymynydd roundabout

News

Young Flintshire swimming star breaking barriers and defying the odds

News

Wales must not ‘fall behind’ England on glue trap law – as Agriculture Bill delayed

News

How literature can engage with race – Gladstone’s Library hosting free online event

News

Johnson To Tell Ukraine Parliament: ‘This Is Your Finest Hour’

News

North Wales MS supports Bowel Cancer Awareness Month

News

Holway Road back open following earlier closure due to a collision

News

Qantas confirms order for planes capable of completing non-stop flights from Australia to UK

News





Read 347,293 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn