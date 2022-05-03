Air ambulance lands in Bretton following collision on garage forecourt

An air ambulance was scrambled to Bretton this morning following a collision on a garage forecourt.

There were reports initially of a collision on the A5104 Chester Road outside the Transit Van Centre.

Police have since confirmed the incident took place on the forecourt, which will “remain closed for some time.”

A number of police vehicles were seen outside the garage as well as two emergency ambulances.

The helicopter was spotted landing on open land just after 9am, it has since left the scene making the short journey to the Countess of Chester hospital.

Serious incident at Quicks in Breton this morning. Air ambulance and dozens of police @ShitChester @standardchester pic.twitter.com/uZrugvR6S2 — RobJ1881 (@rebarrob1) May 3, 2022

A North Wales Police spokesperson said at 10am: “We were called at 8.40am with reports of a rtc (road traffic collision) on the forecourt of Premier Garage, Chester Road in Bretton.”

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from WAST (Welsh Ambulance Service Trust) and the incident is ongoing.”

“There are no road closures in place but the garage forecourt will remain closed for some time.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called this morning, Tuesday 03 May, at approximately 8.36am to reports of a road traffic collision in Bretton.”

“We sent one rapid response vehicle, one Duty Operations Manager, two emergency ambulances, and the Wales Air Ambulance to the scene.”

“One patient was conveyed to Countess of Chester Hospital.”