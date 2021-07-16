Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 16th Jul 2021

Air Ambulance called to Mold following reports of a person “in need of medical attention”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

An air ambulance was called to Mold this afternoon following reports of a person in need of medical attention on the A541 Chester Road.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said it dispatched a rapid response vehicle and emergency ambulance to the scene just before 12.30pm

The emergency helicopter was seen landing on open ground near Chester Road just after 2pm.

There were reports of a road traffic collision on the A541 between the Tesco roundabout and Wylfa roundabout, it’s not known at this time if it was related to the call out.

One person was taken by road to hospital in Wrexham.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.29pm today to reports of a person in need of medical attention on Chester Road, Mold.”

“We sent one rapid response vehicle, one emergency ambulance and the Wales Air Ambulance also landed.”

“One patient was taken by road to Wrexham Maelor Hospital for further treatment.”

 



