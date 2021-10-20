ADOPTOBER: RSPCA records 101% rise in searches for rabbits and guinea pigs

The RSPCA saw an increase in demand for pets during 2020 – but today the charity is highlighting those animals in Wales that need special care and attention due to their difficult start in life.

The charity saw a 101 per cent increase in searches for small companion animals – rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters – on its website’s ‘FindAPet’ search following the first year of the pandemic (March 2020 number 43,758 compared to Jan 2021 number 87,974.)

This increase in demand has meant 88 rabbits in Wales, and 76 other small animals, were found loving new owners by the RSPCA in 2020. However some are still waiting to find their perfect home.

RSPCA rabbit welfare expert Dr Jane Tyson said: “Rabbits and small furries are very misunderstood, they have complex needs and need a lot of care and attention. However, they are also very rewarding pets and given the right housing, socialising, diet and care they can become much loved members of the family.

“Adopting may take more time than just buying but it is more rewarding as often you are rescuing that animal from a history of mistreatment of neglect. It also means we are freeing up space in our centres so more needy animals can move in to receive the care they need.

“We have lots of information on our website to help support new owners and in Wales, a Welsh Government code of practice for caring for rabbits was first published in 2011.”

“It’s really positive to see so many people are now searching for rescue animals as they become more aware this is an option and hopefully we can help find those less popular animals in our care the right home too.”

Small furries currently in need of homes: Boo, Spook and Scare.

Boo, Spook and Scare have been in the care of the RSPCA’s Bryn-y-Maen Animal Centre in Colwyn Bay for over a year after being rescued from a house with over 200 other degus.

They are mischievous, energetic and playful boys who, despite their ghoulish names, are very well behaved!

They are looking for a home with a large cage with lots of levels for them to explore and play and plenty of degu friendly toys and chews. Find out more about caring after degus.

If you think you could offer Boo, Spook and Scare a suitable new home, complete a Perfect Match application form and email it to brynymaen@rspca.org.uk.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit our website or call our donation line on 0300 123 8181.