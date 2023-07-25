Actors reunited as hostage drama set to be staged at Chester city centre venue

Chester-based theatre company Against The Grain is gearing up for the staging of 'Someone Who'll Watch Over Me', a play based on the real-life experiences of hostages in the Middle East during the 1990s.

The production will run at The Live Rooms in Chester from Monday, 7th August to Thursday, 10th August.

Following successful productions of "Deathtrap" and "The Birthday Party", the theatre company now takes on the task of bringing to life playwright Frank McGuinness' award-winning play.

This production marks a reunion of actors Mark Newman, Stuart Evans, and Simon Phillips, who first collaborated 20 years ago on John Godber's smash hit 'Bouncers'.

Set during the 1990s Lebanese hostage crisis, the play sees Newman, Evans, and Phillips take on the roles of an Irish journalist, an American doctor, and an English academic, respectively.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Full of unexpected moments of joy, humour, and despair, 'Someone Who'll Watch Over Me' draws from the experiences of real-life hostages, including Brian Kennan and Sir Terry Waite.

The production in Chester, directed by Marian Newman, promises to be a riveting and touching exploration of human resilience in the face of unimaginable circumstances.

Speaking about the play, Against The Grain co-founder Paul Crofts said "Someone Who'll Watch Over Me is a beautifully written play about 3 strangers who are being held as hostages in Lebanon in the 1990s."

"The playwright, Frank McGuinness, approached Brian Keenan who endured four and a half years as a hostage in Beirut in the late 1980s, before writing the play and told him about his proposed ideas."

"Brian gave the work his blessing and after watching a production of the play, described it as 'A life-enhancing interaction of human souls' and said of it 'I knew this was to be an uproarious celebration, Frank McGuinness' play made me choke and laugh and cry and hold myself." We can't wait to stage the play in front of an audience, it's a very special and affecting piece of theatre, definitely one not to be missed."

Tickets for the emotionally charged production of 'Someone Who'll Watch Over Me' can be booked online at www.theliverooms.com.

