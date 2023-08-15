A550 Welsh Road closed in both directions due to overrunning roadworks
The A550 Welsh Road is closed in both directions this morning.
The stretch between B5463 near Ellesmere Port and A540 at Two Mills is shut due to roadworks that have taken longer than expected.
A series of carriageway closures have been taking place between 8pm and 5am for drainage work.
Work was supposed to finish by 5am today. But unexpected problems meant the roadwork took longer.
Highways England stated, “Planned overnight roadworks have overrun their scheduled end time of 05:00.”
“Due to complications encountered whilst carrying out these overnight works, the closure will remain in place in both directions throughout this morning.”
“Traffic is diverted via local routes.”
“Delays are likely on the approach to this closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes.”
At 6.15 am, the waiting time is less than 10 minutes both ways, says Highways England.
A local traffic update said: “The A550 Welsh Road is shut both ways from A540 Parkgate Road (Two Mills Traffic Lights) to B5463 Ledsham Road because of roadworks.”
