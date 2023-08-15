Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 15th Aug 2023

A550 Welsh Road closed in both directions due to overrunning roadworks

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The A550 Welsh Road is closed in both directions this morning. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The stretch between B5463 near Ellesmere Port and A540 at Two Mills is shut due to roadworks that have taken longer than expected. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A series of carriageway closures have been taking place between 8pm and 5am for drainage work. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Work was supposed to finish by 5am today. But unexpected problems meant the roadwork took longer. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Highways England stated, “Planned overnight roadworks have overrun their scheduled end time of 05:00.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Due to complications encountered whilst carrying out these overnight works, the closure will remain in place in both directions throughout this morning.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Traffic is diverted via local routes.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Delays are likely on the approach to this closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

At 6.15 am, the waiting time is less than 10 minutes both ways, says Highways England. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A local traffic update said: “The A550 Welsh Road is shut both ways from A540 Parkgate Road (Two Mills Traffic Lights) to B5463 Ledsham Road because of roadworks.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Surge in child online grooming in Wales amid calls for stronger safety laws
  • Action Fraud warns of toothbrush email scam targeting UK residents
  • AMRC Cymru saves joint site with Airbus UK enough energy to power 60 homes for a year

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Surge in child online grooming in Wales amid calls for stronger safety laws

    News

    Action Fraud warns of toothbrush email scam targeting UK residents

    News

    AMRC Cymru saves joint site with Airbus UK enough energy to power 60 homes for a year

    News

    We’re doing better than England! – Wales’ Health Minister slams UK Health Secretary’s “naked political hit”

    News

    Two charged after man slashed across face in Chester

    News

    Warm spell on the way says Met Office

    News

    Aldi launches UK-wide search to find new face of its popular dog food range

    News

    Flintshire: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for rain

    News

    Transport for Wales partners with two Flintshire shops for easy train ticket purchase

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn