A550 Welsh Road northbound closed following serious collision in early hours of morning

The northbound section of the A550 Welsh Road is closed between Two Mills traffic lights and Chester New Road following a serious collision during the early hours of this morning, Sunday, June 5.

The road was fully closed following the collision which took place at around 3am.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “One casualty was rapidly extricated from a vehicle following a road traffic collision on Welsh Road.”

“The casualty was medically trapped and the crews had to quickly remove the side of the vehicle to get them out and hand them into the care of the ambulance service.”

Collision investigation work has been taking place and debris is being cleared from the road.

National Highways has said: “A550 Welsh Road Northbound closed due to accident investigation work from A540 Parkgate Road (Two Mills Traffic Lights, Two Mills) to A41 New Chester Road (Hooton).”

“Following a serious accident which happened around 03:00 this morning, affecting traffic heading away from the Welsh border and the M56 towards M53 J5 (Eastham).

“Police investigation work and recovery now complete, debris is being cleared. ”

Diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol.