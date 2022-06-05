Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 5th Jun 2022

Updated: Sun 5th Jun

A550 Welsh Road northbound closed following serious collision in early hours of morning

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The northbound section of the A550 Welsh Road is closed between Two Mills traffic lights and Chester New Road following a serious collision during the early hours of this morning, Sunday, June 5.

The road was fully closed following the collision which took place at around 3am.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “One casualty was rapidly extricated from a vehicle following a road traffic collision on Welsh Road.”

“The casualty was medically trapped and the crews had to quickly remove the side of the vehicle to get them out and hand them into the care of the ambulance service.”

Collision investigation work has been taking place and debris is being cleared from the road.

National Highways has said: “A550 Welsh Road Northbound closed due to accident investigation work from A540 Parkgate Road (Two Mills Traffic Lights, Two Mills) to A41 New Chester Road (Hooton).”

“Following a serious accident which happened around 03:00 this morning, affecting traffic heading away from the Welsh border and the M56 towards M53 J5 (Eastham).

“Police investigation work and recovery now complete, debris is being cleared. ”

Diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol.

  • Exit the A550 northbound at Two Mills junction (A540) and turn right onto the A540 southbound
  • At the junction with the A5117, turn left onto the A5117 eastbound
  • At the roundabout with the A5117/A41, take the 1st exit onto the A41 northbound (Liverpool Road)
  • At the junction with the A41/A550, re-join the A550 northbound to continue onward journey



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Memorial service to be held 40 years to the day a Connah’s Quay Welsh Guard was killed in Falklands war

News

Flintshire Council: £20m levelling up fund bid for Deeside “limp and uninspiring” say Connah’s Quay councillors

News

Thunderstorm warning issued by Met Office with lightning and rain in Flintshire on Sunday

News

Rail user association slams TfW over reduced service on Wrexham to Bidston line today

News

TfW trials personal announcement service for passengers with hearing loss

News

Seen a baby bird outside its nest? Animal lovers can check RSPCA advice online instead of calling

News

Jade Jones takes silver at World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Rome

News

Occupants run off after stolen Audi smashes into A494 barriers

News

A “massive honour” to hand out Platinum Jubilee Medals to RNLI Lifeboat crew, says Flint Town Mayor

News





Read 435,302 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn