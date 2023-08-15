A55 incidents cause long delays for drivers
Two incidents on the A55 are causing long tailbacks this afternoon.
There are significant delays on the A55 in Flintshire due to an overturned trailer.
This incident occurred eastbound between Pentre Halkyn (J32) and Flint/Mold (J33).
As of 4.45 pm, Traffic Wales said one lane is still closed.
However traffic maps indicate both lanes are blocked.
Traffic Wales reports severe congestion and recommends that travellers allow additional time for their journey.
There is around five miles of queuing, with delays estimated to be over an hour.
A traffic update mentions, “Congestion extends beyond J32 (Holywell). An earlier vehicle fire has also contributed to the slow traffic.”
Separately, police responded to a collision between a car and an HGV at Junction 38, near the Posthouse Roundabout, at 3.10 pm.
Cheshire Police reported no serious injuries, but the carriageway was closed for recovery.
Traffic moved slowly on the A55 eastbound, between Bretton and Lache.
By 4.45 pm, the carriageway had reopened after the crashed vehicles were removed.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News