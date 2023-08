A55 incidents cause long delays for drivers

Two incidents on the A55 are causing long tailbacks this afternoon. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

There are significant delays on the A55 in Flintshire due to an overturned trailer. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

This incident occurred eastbound between Pentre Halkyn (J32) and Flint/Mold (J33). ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

As of 4.45 pm, Traffic Wales said one lane is still closed. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

However traffic maps indicate both lanes are blocked. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Traffic Wales reports severe congestion and recommends that travellers allow additional time for their journey. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

There is around five miles of queuing, with delays estimated to be over an hour. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

A traffic update mentions, “Congestion extends beyond J32 (Holywell). An earlier vehicle fire has also contributed to the slow traffic.” ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Separately, police responded to a collision between a car and an HGV at Junction 38, near the Posthouse Roundabout, at 3.10 pm. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Cheshire Police reported no serious injuries, but the carriageway was closed for recovery. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Traffic moved slowly on the A55 eastbound, between Bretton and Lache. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

By 4.45 pm, the carriageway had reopened after the crashed vehicles were removed. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

