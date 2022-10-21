Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 21st Oct 2022

Updated: Fri 21st Oct

A494 Deeside slip road closed due ‘urgent’ drainage investigation works

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A slip road off the A494 in Deeside has been closed today, 21 October, to allow ‘urgent’ drainage investigation works can be carried out.

The eastbound off slip at Drome Corner is currently closed and will reopen later this afternoon.

Earlier this month the slip road was closed due to heavy flooding following a downpour.

Traffic Wales has said the exit which takes drives to Garden City and Sealand will remain closed until around 3.30pm.

Motorists will need to continue eastwards along the A494 to Deeside Industrial Park returning to Drome Corner via the A494 in a westerly direction.

