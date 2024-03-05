A494 Deeside: 17 nights of ‘essential’ works will see lane closures in both directions

Essential drainage survey and cleansing works are set to commence on the A494.

The stretch between Ewloe and the River Dee Bridge, Queensferry, will be the focus of these operations starting from 11 March 2024, for a duration of 17 nights.

The maintenance work is crucial for ensuring the long-term efficiency of the road’s drainage systems.

To minimise impact on daily commuters and maintain traffic flow, the works are scheduled to be carried out overnight from 8pm to 6pm, including weekends.

Traffic Wales has said both directions of the A494 will see lane 1 and 2 closures, with several slip road closures also planned.

There will be local diversions in place when slip roads are closed.

Public Notice Advert