A483 Wrexham: Roadworks extended due to “unforeseen site issues”

The full resurfacing works to Northbound and Southbound carriageway of the A483 is set to be extended.

The programme of works, that sees a full surface replacement along with a range of concrete slab repairs and drainage works, was due to complete mid November after five weeks of works.

Now in an announcement from Welsh Government the end date has been set at the 26th of November “following unforeseen site issues”.

Due to this the traffic management notifications have been updated, with the latest version below, with no change to the reopening date of the Gresford roundabout.

The majority of works will be carried out under a contraflow system, but there will be some overnight closures, with large queues forming at times at either end entering the roadwork area.

A483 Northbound works between junction 6 Gresford and junction 7 Rossett

Contraflow (all traffic on southbound carriageway) from October 17th-November 7th

Overnight full carriageway closure on November 7th and 25th.

Northbound on and off slips at J6 will be closed until November 7th.

A483 Southbound works between junction Junction 7 Rossett and junction 6 Gresford

Contraflow (all traffic on northbound carriageway) from November 9th-25th

Overnight full carriageway closure on November 8th and 26th.

Southbound on and off slips at J6 will be closed from November 8th-25th.

A483 in both directions

Daytime lane closures in both directions on November 8th and 26th.

Images of the works being carried out have also been released (above and below) showing the carriageway planing taking place, with around 27,000 square metres of surface removed.

Some concrete planing is currently taking place, the temporary vehicle restraint system has been removed and old gully frames have also now been replaced.

Previously it has been explained, “This project will address the deteriorating condition of the carriageway to eliminate the current ongoing and increasing requirement for reactive repairs. This will ultimately mean less disruption for motorists in future and will deliver a safe, quiet, high-quality road surface for many years to come.”