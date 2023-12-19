A Weekend of Achievement for Deestriders Running Club

Members of the Deestriders Running Club had an eventful and successful weekend, participating in various running events from 15th to 17th December 2023 and showcasing both their athletic prowess and community spirit.

Trail by Torchlight: A Run for Charity

The weekend kicked off with the 'Trail by Torchlight' event on Friday.

Organised by Run Free Fell Runners from Dinas Bran, this 5-mile night race saw participants navigating trails by torchlight.

More than just a race, the event successfully raised approximately £500 for the Llangollen Foodbank through entry fees and cake sales.

Christine Cammillare led the Deestriders with a time of 46:45, followed by Paul Lewtey (50:27), Claire Harper (70:35), Amanda Scotter (70:40), and Debbie Parry (70:45).

Competitive Spirit at Tatton Park 10k

Saturday's focus shifted to the Tatton Park 10k, where several club members displayed impressive performances.

Joey Davies finished with a remarkable time of 39:52, leading the Deestriders, followed by Andy Billington (43:24), Paul Lyth (47:57), Les Price (1:06:09), and Chris Thrift (1:06:10).

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

100th Greenfield Valley Parkrun Celebration

A significant milestone was celebrated at the Greenfield Valley Parkrun, which held its 100th event. Notably, 'Hurricane' Helen Campbell (pictured below) finished as the 100th runner.

Other club members, including Donna Griffiths, who achieved a personal best of 24:05 and finished as the second lady, Christine Cammillare (26:36), Paul Lewtey (27:13), and Jenny Lewtey-Jones (32:04), also participated.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Festive Fun at the Hawarden Santa Dash

The weekend concluded with the festive Hawarden Santa Dash on Sunday.

Deestriders' members Vikki Foulkes, Claire Harper, Amanda Scotter, and Jenny Lewtey-Jones, along with some family members, joined in the festive spirit, adding a cheerful end to a weekend filled with running achievements.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

