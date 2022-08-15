Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 15th Aug 2022

Updated: Mon 15th Aug

A ‘next generation’ Covid vaccine that targets two strains of the virus approved for use in UK

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Britain has become the first country to approve a ‘next generation’ COVID-19 vaccine that targets both the original and Omicron variant of the virus

The adapted COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna targets two different coronavirus variants – the original virus from 2020 and the Omicron variant.

The vaccine has been approved for use as adult booster doses by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The decision to grant approval for the booster vaccine in the UK was endorsed by the government’s independent expert scientific advisory body, the Commission on Human Medicines, after “carefully reviewing the evidence.”

In each dose of the booster vaccine, ‘Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron’, half of the vaccine (25 micrograms) targets the original virus strain from 2020 and the other half (25 micrograms) targets Omicron.

The MHRA’s decision is based on data from a clinical trial which showed that a  booster with the bivalent  Moderna vaccine triggers a strong immune response against both Omicron (BA.1) and the original 2020 strain.

In an exploratory analysis the bivalent vaccine was also found to generate a good immune response against the Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5.

“Safety monitoring showed that the  side effects observed were the same as those seen for the original Moderna booster dose and were typically mild and self-resolving, and no serious safety concerns were identified.” The MHRA said.

Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna said the MHRA’s authorisation of the “next-generation COVID-19 vaccine” further highlights “the dedication and leadership of the UK public health authorities in helping to end the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dr June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive said:v“I am pleased to announce the approval of the Moderna bivalent booster vaccine, which was found in the clinical trial to provide a strong immune response against the Omicron BA.1 variant as well as the original 2020 strain.

“The first generation of COVID-19 vaccines being used in the UK continue to provide important protection against the disease and save lives. What this bivalent vaccine gives us is a sharpened tool in our armoury to help protect us against this disease as the virus continues to evolve.

“We have in place a comprehensive safety surveillance strategy for monitoring the safety of all UK-approved COVID-19 vaccines and this will include the vaccine approved today.”

 

 

 

Read Next

  • John Summers: New partnerships and appeal for support from ‘Guardians’ of £5.2m clocktower project
  • Cyclist airlifted to hospital following collision in Hawarden on Saturday
  • Plans to establish the UK’s first net zero cement works here in Flintshire take major step forward
  • Broughton: Malaysia Airlines signs deal to acquire 20 Airbus A330neos

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    John Summers: New partnerships and appeal for support from ‘Guardians’ of £5.2m clocktower project

    News

    Cyclist airlifted to hospital following collision in Hawarden on Saturday

    News

    Plans to establish the UK’s first net zero cement works here in Flintshire take major step forward

    News

    Broughton: Malaysia Airlines signs deal to acquire 20 Airbus A330neos

    News

    Military celebration in aid of war veterans returns to Coleg Cambria this autumn

    News

    Yellow Warning: Two day thunderstorm alert active from 10am Monday

    News

    Keir Starmer unveils Labour plan to freeze energy price cap paid for by extra tax from oil and gas giants

    News

    Rising energy prices is a “national emergency” and more support needed to tackle gravest issue UK faces, say charities

    News

    Radical rethink needed to help people in most disadvantaged areas of Wales take part in sport

    News




    Read 375,180 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn