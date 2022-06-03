A “massive honour” to hand out Platinum Jubilee Medals to RNLI Lifeboat crew, says Flint Town Mayor

Flint Town Mayor, Cllr Michelle Perfect said it was a “massive honour” to hand out Platinum Jubilee Medals to members of Flint RNLI lifeboat crew on Thursday.

The medals were awarded in recognition of service, with each recipient volunteering for the RNLI for a period ranging from 5 to 55 years.

Two long-serving Flint lifeboat volunteers who have dedicated more than 100 years between them to saving lives at sea received their Platinum Jubilee Medal from Cllr Perfect to complete the full set awarded by Her Majesty The Queen.

Alan Forrester, 71 and David Leslie, 77 both joined the RNLI as volunteers in 1967 and have amassed 110 years of service to the lifesaving charity between them.

Both already had the Silver, Golden and Diamond medals awarded to commemorate The Queen’s previous jubilee years and are now in a select group of people to have received all four.

A spokesperson for RNLI Flint said: “As part of the national Jubilee celebrations, members of Flint RNLI were presented with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal by Flint Town Mayor Cllr Michele Perfect.”

Alan was also awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours list in recognition of his charity work on the North Wales coast.

He said: ‘I’m honoured to be receiving a fourth Jubilee Medal. Volunteering for the RNLI is something I’ve always enjoyed, working alongside other volunteers and making a difference in our local community by saving lives at sea.’

During their time volunteering, Flint RNLI lifeboat has launched more than 700 times, aided more than 250 people and saved almost 100 lives.

Cllr Perfect said: “It was a massive honour to hand out the Jubilee medals to the members of the RNLI – a huge thank you for protecting us and keeping us safe.”