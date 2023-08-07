A man has died following a collision on the A483 this morning
Cheshire Police have sadly said a man has died at the scene of an incident on the A483 this morning.
In a statement the force said, “At 9.25am on Monday 7 August Cheshire Police were called to a two-vehicle collision on the border with North Wales.
“The collision involved a blue BMW 3 series and a stationary HGV parked in a layby on the A483.
“Sadly, the driver of the BMW, believed to be a 27-year-old man from Chester, died at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.
“The A483 is closed from Belgrave traffic lights/Junction to J7 A483 Rossett, south bound, while emergency services work at the scene.
“The road is also closed northbound between junction 7 and the Post House roundabout.
“Anyone with information should call Cheshire police on 101 quoting IML 1614843. ”
The section of road is currently fully closed.
The closure has led the heavy traffic and queues on the A550 up to Penyffordd as traffic diverts.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News