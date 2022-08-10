Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 10th Aug 2022

A former Flintshire chapel could become a holiday let if plans are approved

A former chapel near Holywell could become a holiday let if plans are approved.

Flintshire Council has received an application to turn the Nant Y Fflint (Bethel) Presbyterian Chapel into a two-bedroom single unit holiday accommodation.

Within the plans submitted to the council, there is also mention of intention to use the building as a one-to-one therapy space, and for speech, language, art, music or other individualised therapies as part of the business.

The building, located on the Nant Road in Pentre Halkyn, had been in use as a chapel until around 2018.

A design and access statement submitted by the applicants, states: “Due to dwindling numbers the church sold the chapel in 2021, following a period of being unused and vacant for a period of three years. The chapel is approximately 150 years old. It is not listed. There have been no burials.

“It is a simple one room building together with a small more recently built outhouse formerly used as a coal store / equipment cupboard. The building is in relatively good condition, but suffering from damp, rotten /collapsed flooring and with some windowpanes and plasterwork cracked and damaged, rotten window frames and doors.

“The proposed design is to keep as many of the features as possible with very little change to the exterior and re-use of the interior features.

“We are in contact with the former minister of the chapel and wish to retain and promote as much of the building’s history as possible.

“This will include re-use of the internal woodwork, windows, and fixtures as part of the conversion. “Where possible, artwork will include old photographs of the chapel and information about the history of the chapel and its congregation and will be made available to visitors of the building and passers-by (by means of a small display board).”

Flintshire Council’s planning committee will make a decision on the application at a future date.

Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

