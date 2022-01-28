684 Deeside residents share a £3.2 Million prize in January’s Postcode Millions draw

A total of 684 Deeside residents are celebrating as their postcode sector, CH5 2, shared a £3.2 Million prize in January’s Postcode Millions draw.

Six neighbours each pocketed a cheque for £266,666 when CH5 2PB was revealed on Facebook by People’s Postcode Lottery Presenter Matt Johnson as the full winning postcode.

Grandmother-of-four Sue was one of our big prize winners.

When Matt revealed her cheque, she exclaimed, “Flippin’ heck! Never in my wildest imagination did I think I’d ever end up with this sort of money. I can’t describe how I feel. This just doesn’t happen to people like me, but it has!”

Sue was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 but is now in remission after chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and a drug trial.

She wrote a book chronicling her experience to raise money for a cancer support unit at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

.@Mattjohnsons & the team had such an amazing day in #Deeside meeting Colin & Sue to present them with their cheques for £266,666 each! 💸 A big llongyfarchiadau to all of our January #MILLIONS winners! 🥳https://t.co/HRPcJWedli pic.twitter.com/6ACS4w6tjD — Postcode Lottery (@PostcodeLottery) January 28, 2022

Having lived at the postcode for 51 years, Sue didn’t believe it at first when she received a phone call from our Postcode Lottery team asking to visit. She said, “I thought I’d dreamt it all. I’m just ecstatic to get the knock on my door.”

A transatlantic flight to visit family is now on the cards for Sue thanks to her windfall.

She said, “My daughter lives in America in Georgia with my son-in-law and my two grandchildren so it’ll pay for my plane ticket to go and visit them. And I’ll visit my son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren in Wrexham. I’ll be doing a lot of visiting!”

Sue, a foster carer for over 12 years, loved that so many people in the community had also won.

She said, “It feels good because it’s not just one person winning, it’s being shared among the community. The neighbours are supportive, and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.”

Neighbour Colin, who’s lived next door to Sue for 11 years, also scooped a big £266,666 cheque.

He was joined by wife Barbara when he found out how much he’d won.

The retired finance worker exclaimed, “Oh my God! That’s massive! Oh blimey.

You just dream, don’t you? But you don’t think this is ever going to happen to you.”

An emotional Barbara added, “I’m shaking. I can’t really comprehend it at the moment.

We need a cup of tea to calm down and get our thoughts together!”

Colin & Barbara play with the full winning postcode, CH5 2PB, so have won the biggest share in January’s #MILLIONS – a whopping £266,666 🤯 Let’s see how they reacted to the good news 💸https://t.co/6bJuGppYIc pic.twitter.com/fgnE8kJibo — Postcode Lottery (@PostcodeLottery) January 28, 2022

The couple, who will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this year, are delighted that the win will mean they can help out their family.

Barbara said, “We’re going to share it with our two kids and five grandkids, it’ll help make their lives more comfortable.”

Colin added, “We’re definitely treating them. I’m thrilled to bits.”

As well as marking their golden wedding anniversary, Barbara will also celebrate her 70th birthday this year.

She said, “I feel we’ll need to do something big now because it’s such a big amount, we’ll need to do something really special.

We’ll go on holiday with the family.” Colin added, “I think we’ll go to Cala d’Or in Mallorca.

We love it there and it would be great to go back. Once we’ve come down from this high and settled the stomach a bit then we’ve got a bottle of bucks fizz to celebrate tonight.”

The remaining 678 residents in the sector received cheques ranging from £2,130 to £6,390, depending on how many tickets they played with.

Matt Johnson congratulated our winners and said, “Next door neighbours winning together is what People’s Postcode Lottery is all about, and it was an absolute pleasure to deliver some good news to Sue and Colin today.

I’ve loved hearing their plans for their winnings and I’m sure there will be lots of celebrations going on in CH5 2 this weekend!”