Posted: Wed 11th Nov 2020

Updated: Wed 11th Nov

Woman charged with murder in connection with investigation into baby deaths at Countess of Chester Hospital

This article is old - Published: Wednesday, Nov 11th, 2020

A woman has been charged with murder in connection with an investigation into baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Cheshire Police has said the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised officers to charge a healthcare professional with murder in connection with an ongoing investigation into a number of baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Lucy Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, is facing 8 charges of murder and 10 charges of attempted murder.

The charges relate to the period of June 2015 to June 2016.

The 30-year-old was re-arrested on Tuesday 10 November and has since subsequently been charged.

She has been held in custody and is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 12 November.

Police remind people, “It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice ongoing proceedings”

 

 

 

 

 



