Chester Zoo’s 10K run returns to save Rhinos

Chester Zoo’s 10K ‘Run For Nature’ is returning this September, offering participants the chance to aid in the conservation of highly threatened rhinos.

This exciting event is scheduled for Sunday, 22 September 2024, aligning with World Rhino Day—a global initiative dedicated to raising awareness about the plight of rhinos.

In only its second year, the 10K run is already a much-anticipated event, with only 2,500 spots available. Runners will traverse the zoo’s expansive 128-acre grounds, passing by iconic animals such as Asian elephants, Rothschild’s giraffes, camels, and giant otters.

The course then extends into the picturesque Cheshire countryside before looping back to the zoo for the finish.

The event is inclusive, welcoming runners of all abilities. In addition to the main 10K, there is a special one-mile ‘Zoom’ fun run designed for children aged 4 to 15.

This makes the event a perfect family outing, encouraging children to get involved in conservation efforts from a young age.

Participants will be rewarded with a sustainable medal and free entry to the zoo on the day of the run.

Top fundraisers will have the chance to win exciting prizes, including annual zoo memberships, animal adoptions, exclusive experiences, and zoo vouchers.

All proceeds from the run will support Chester Zoo’s critical work to prevent rhino extinction.

Over the past 15 years, the zoo has pioneered innovative scientific techniques, such as hormone monitoring, to provide essential insights into rhino health.

Recently, these efforts enabled the reintroduction of 21 critically endangered black rhinos to northern Kenya, an area where they had been extinct for 50 years.

Lorraine Jubb, Fundraising Lead at Chester Zoo, expressed her enthusiasm: “We’re really excited to be bringing back our 10K Run For Nature event and we’re inviting 2,500 fundraisers to take part and help us raise money for our incredible conservation work.

Runners will start in the zoo and pass an array of animals, before hitting the surrounding roads in the Cheshire countryside and crossing the finishing line – it’s a relatively flat route and an excellent opportunity to break your PB!”

“This year’s race is extra special as it falls on World Rhino Day – a global celebration of conservation efforts to protect these magnificent animals from extinction.

So, this year, we’re asking runners to raise money and help support our species-saving work with different rhinos – helping us to create a future where rhinos thrive.”

“Registration for Run For Nature is now open. All you have to do is sign up online and we’ll send you a registration pack in the post, which includes all of the fundraising details and your numbered bib, so you can just turn up on the day and start warming up.

It’s going to be a fun-filled day that the whole family can get involved in and make a real difference for wildlife.”

Historically, 500,000 rhinos roamed across Europe, Asia, and Africa. Today, global rhino numbers have plummeted to around 25,000.

Of the five rhino species, three are critically endangered and face an extremely high risk of extinction in the wild, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

To register for Chester Zoo’s Run For Nature 10K or the one-mile Zoom run for children, please visit: www.chesterzoo.org/run.