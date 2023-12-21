Thousands of people have been walking in a Winter wonderland at Cheshire’s Bolesworth Castle.
The 6,000-acre estate, based in Tattenhall near Wrexham and Chester, has welcomed visitors from across the country for its spectacular festive celebration.
Running until December 31 – and with special offers for those who attend between Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve – the incredible yuletide programme of activities has been a huge draw for the region, with families loving the iconic enchanted lights trail, Alpine Lodge, Santa’s Grotto, Rudolph’s Rest, fairground rides and ice-skating experiences.
Bolesworth’s Managing Director Nina Barbour says they are thrilled to be recognised as one of the best Christmas events in Cheshire and North Wales.
“The response we’ve had since day one has been amazing, and that looks set to continue throughout the month,” she said.
“People are loving the wide range of attractions on offer, and we also have a selection of food and drink producers from across the area selling their delicious festive fare, with the marshmallows and mulled wine proving particularly popular!
“There will be some special surprises to end the year in style so we hope people will be able to join us in the weeks ahead.”
When Santa parks his sleigh for another year, the fun will continue at Bolesworth.
Liverpool’s famous Festive Farmers Christmas Display will bring their dazzingly decked-out array of tractors covered in lights to join part of the trail, raising money for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.
There are discount deals of up to 28% between December 27 and December 31, and a firework display will add a splash of colour to New Year’s Eve from 7pm.
As Nina suggests, there is no better way to enjoy the crisp winter air and work off those mince pies than by enjoying the Castle’s picturesque surroundings before January arrives.
She added: "Christmas at Bolesworth is proving to be the perfect gift experience for people of all ages to enjoy, so we look forward to seeing you here soon."
