Tesco recalls its ‘Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix’ as there could be moths in the packet
Tesco has recalled its ‘Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix’ following the discovery of moths.
This recall concerns the 130g pack size, identified with a best before date of September 2024.
The presence of moths in the product renders it unsafe for consumption, prompting immediate action from the supermarket giant.
The affected product is part of Tesco’s premium range and is widely purchased across the UK.
Tesco has taken proactive steps in addressing this issue by issuing a recall notice to its customers.
This notice includes detailed information about the recall and instructions for consumers who have purchased the product.
Tesco’s customer service lines are open for further inquiries and guidance, ensuring that consumers have access to all necessary information.
The company has also extended its apologies for any inconvenience caused by this recall.
