Theatr Clwyd welcomes revamped classic ‘The Importance of Being… Earnest?

For fans of Oscar Wilde, Theatr Clwyd is offering an exciting opportunity to not only watch but also potentially be part of 'The Importance of Being… Earnest?'.

This revamped version of the classic comedy will play at Theatr Mix, Theatr Clwyd from Wednesday, 4 October to Saturday, 7 October 2023.

After successful runs at the Edinburgh and London Fringe theatre scenes, this highly acclaimed performance will take spectators on a comedic rollercoaster.

The plot unfolds as the actor playing 'Ernest' misses his entrance, causing a member of the audience to be cast in his place. This impromptu decision triggers a cascade of events, leading to further replacements from the audience.

As the line between spectators and performers blur, hilarity ensues, and the evening becomes an unprecedented theatre experience.

'The Importance of Being… Earnest?' has been lauded as a masterclass in comedic execution, intricately choreographed audience involvement, and impeccable stage management, further punctuated with unexpected celebrity appearances.

Drawing parallels to uproarious shows like 'The Play That Goes Wrong', 'Sh!t-Faced Shakespeare', and 'Austentatious', it promises a different experience each night, making every show uniquely memorable.

The production springs from a collaboration between writers Josh King, Simon Paris, and 'Say It Again, Sorry?'. Directed by Simon Paris, the play's conception has been inspired by the company's open-rehearsal initiative.

This innovative approach welcomes audiences into the rehearsal room, inviting them to be part of the creative process. Echoing the company's mission, the play seeks to return the ownership of creative expression back to the public.

Their vision resonates with encouraging people to harness their inner artist, promoting collaborative creativity, and playing a part in shaping the theatre's future.

As Theatr Clwyd prepares to host this spectacle, tickets are selling out swiftly. Ranging from £16 and upwards, interested patrons can secure their spot via the Theatr Clwyd website or by phoning 01352 344101.

An evening of laughter, unexpected turns, and the thrill of the stage await those in attendance. Don't miss out on this theatrical marvel; reserve your seat now.

