Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 23rd Jan 2023

Updated: Mon 23rd Jan

Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

If you spot any roadworks or anything  transport-related you would like to share – get in touch here: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter  | Email News@Deeside.com ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​



‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • North East Wales Search and Rescue Team reaches huge fundraising goal for new incident control van
  • Free new Policing qualification launched by Deeside college
  • Merseyrail’s long-awaited new trains look set to begin entering service from this week


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    North East Wales Search and Rescue Team reaches huge fundraising goal for new incident control van

    News

    Free new Policing qualification launched by Deeside college

    News

    Merseyrail’s long-awaited new trains look set to begin entering service from this week

    News

    Police teamwork leads to arrest of wanted man and recovery of stolen alcohol

    News

    UK Government urged to ‘act rather than write letters’ to energy suppliers forced fitting prepayment meters

    News

    Bryn the four-legged crime fighter locates drugs after routine traffic stop

    News

    Flintshire Explorer Scouts celebrate achievements at Winter Ball

    News

    Northop Business School unveils free digital, environmental and creative courses for 2023

    News

    Residents urged to be cautious and not to buy items from door-to-door salespeople

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn