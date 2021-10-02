200 Military tanker personnel to be deployed across UK from Monday

Almost 200 Military tanker personnel, 100 of which are drivers, will be deployed across the UK from Monday to provide temporary support the UK government has said.

The move is to relieve pressure on petrol stations and address the shortage of HGV drivers.

Demand for fuel has stabilised throughout the week and more fuel is now being delivered than is being sold, however some parts of the country still face challenges.

To help fuel stocks further improve, military personnel are currently undertaking their training at haulier sites across the country and from Monday will be on the road delivering fuel supplies across the country.

Ministers have also said 300 overseas fuel tanker drivers will be able to work in the UK immediately until the end of March. – subject to immigration checks – until the end of March 2022

4,700 overseas food haulage drivers who will arrive from late October and leave by 28 February 2022 and 5,500 poultry workers who will arrive from late October and be able stay up to 31 December 2021

“The introduction of these temporary, time-limited visa measures, does not detract from our commitment to upskill and increase the wages of our domestic labour, but is in recognition of the extraordinary set of circumstances affecting the stability of the UK supply chain.” The UK government said.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:

“Across the weekend over 200 military personnel will have been mobilised as part of Operation Escalin.”

“While the situation is stabilising, our Armed Forces are there to fill in any critical vacancies and help keep the country on the move by supporting the industry to deliver fuel to forecourts.”

Commenting on the current fuel delivery situation, RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said:

“While the fuel delivery situation continues to improve in many areas, that’s sadly not the case right across the country.”

“In particular, those drivers that rely on independent forecourts – especially where there aren’t any supermarkets selling fuel – may still be struggling to fill up or be faced with queues.”

“Sadly, smaller petrol stations appear to have been hit particularly hard by so many people refuelling over the weekend and draining their stocks. ”

“As their supply chains aren’t as robust as the larger retailers’ many are still struggling to get the deliveries they so desperately need.”

“We know that while these independents don’t sell as much fuel as the supermarkets and oil-company run forecourts, they are still very important to drivers.”

“RAC data confirms that nationally things are improving, but are not yet back to normal.”

“Yesterday our patrols still dealt with nearly five times the number of out-of-fuel breakdowns that they would typically attend.”

”In contrast, on Monday when the problem was at its worst they attended 13 times more than on a normal day.”