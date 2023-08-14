1 in 5 UK parents discourage university due to costs, survey reveals

One in five parents in the UK say they would not encourage their children to go to university, according to a new national study commissioned by Greene King. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The survey of 1,000 parents has laid bare concerns about the financial burden of higher education, with 73% admitting they would struggle to support their child if they went to university this year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

While the cost pressures associated with university education are causing alarm among parents, the appeal of apprenticeships and hands-on work experience seems to be growing. Greene King’s award-winning apprenticeship scheme, which plans to take on 5,000 new apprentices by 2025, offers a viable alternative. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Concerns About Cost ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The study highlights that the main deterrent for parents regarding university education is the cost involved. Almost half (45%) of parents surveyed said they are worried about the impact of student debt on their children. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This sentiment is further emphasised as over a quarter (26%) of parents felt their degree was not essential to their chosen career, and almost half (47%) said they would not go to university if they were re-living their education years. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Allure of Apprenticeships ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In contrast to the apprehension surrounding university education, the survey reveals a strong inclination towards hands-on experience. A substantial 84% of respondents believe that experience in a practical working environment, such as a pub, builds character. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The ability to “earn as you learn” is an attractive aspect of apprenticeships for 60% of parents. This approach offers a wage while gaining a qualification, something Greene King has successfully provided since 2011, supporting over 16,500 apprentices at various levels. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A Diverse Range of Opportunities ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With Greene King, employees gain hands-on experience in a dynamic hospitality environment, offering qualifications from Production Chef Level 2 to Senior Level 7 (MBA). ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Apprenticeships give young people from all backgrounds the chance to learn different aspects of the hospitality industry, with various entry-level roles for Front of House (FOH) and Back of House (BOH) positions. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Andrew Bush, Chief People and Transformation Officer at Greene King, expressed his support for alternative career paths: “Whatever happens on A-Level and GCSE results days, it’s worth remembering that there are alternative career paths available, not just university. Our apprenticeship programme allows young people to immerse themselves in the hospitality industry and forge a long-lasting, rewarding and exciting career.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Bush’s sentiments echo a growing understanding that higher education is not the only path to success. The opportunities provided by apprenticeships present a financially viable and professionally rewarding alternative. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For more information on apprenticeship vacancies near you, visit: Greene King Apprenticeships. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

