Young musicians from across Wrexham to perform in music co-operative launch event

A glittering gala bringing together talent from across Wrexham’s schools is set to take place next month.

The evening, on May 10th, will see hundreds of pupils from schools across the county take the stage to perform at the William Aston at Wrexham Glyndwr University.

Supported by tutors from Wrexham Music Cooperative, the organisation is the new ‘not for profit’ school’s music service established in Wrexham in 2018 for the benefit of children and young people across all Wrexham Schools.

Comperes and guest stars for the evening will be Richard and Adam – the singing duo who found fame on hit TV show Britain’s Got Talent – and the concert will officially launch the new service.

Wrexham Music Service’s Head of Service, Heather Powell , said: “This concert – which will bring together young musicians from across Wrexham – is a milestone moment for us.

“It marks our official launch and will help to show the impact the work we do with young people across our county has had. That work – which helps to develop Wrexham’s next generations of musicians – is an investment in their future, and an investment in the future of our area.

“We are delighted to be working with Wrexham Glyndwr University to put on this event, and are very grateful to the university for letting us use the William Aston Hall for what promises to be a great evening.”

Wrexham Glyndwr University Director of Operations, Lynda Powell, said: “As a university, we work alongside organisations serving our region – like the Wrexham Music Service – to help ensure they can put on community events such as this gala evening.

“That community work is really important to us, and we’ve recently improved facilities in the hall thanks to a new agreement with our partners VMS Live, with more than £150,000 invested to upgrade the sound, lighting and more.

“That work is designed to complement our Campus 2025 renewal programme – and to help us keep on putting on community events with organisations like the Wrexham Music Co-Operative.”

The event starts at 7pm on Friday, May 10 at the William Aston Hall on the University’s Plas Coch Campus on Mold Road.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly and can be bought online here.