Posted: Wed 9th Jun 2021

“You can run but you can’t hide!” Wanted man arrested in Saltney following reports of disturbance

A man wanted by Cheshire Police after he failed to appear in court to face drugs-related charges has been arrested in Saltney.

Officers made the arrest following reports of a disturbance on Ewart Street on Tuesday morning.

The man was arrested for alleged criminal damage and possession of cannabis.

A spokesperson for South Flintshire police team said: “Following reports of a disturbance on Ewart St, Saltney Ferry yesterday morning a male was arrested on behalf of Cheshire Police for a historical fail to appear warrant in relation to drugs supply.”

“The male was further arrested for Criminal damage and possession of Cannabis when being dealt with yesterday with investigations ongoing in relation to those offences. All in all a good stop!”

The police spokesperson added: “You can run but you can’t hide!”



