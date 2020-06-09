Wrexham Glyndwr University to hold online event for potential postgraduate and professional students

Glyndwr University will be running an online event aimed at people considering postgraduate, professional or part-time study today, June 10.

The event – the second of its kind the university has run since the start of the coronavirus pandemic – will give people the chance to take part in a free online question and answer session about the wide range of courses Glyndwr offers – directly with the lecturers who teach them.

There will also be the chance to chat with current students and with support staff to find out more about the university, its campuses, and what studying at Glyndwr is like.

Marketing and Digital Communities Manager Antonia Jones said: “Our on-campus events remain on hold for the time being, but we know that our potential students still want to find their place to study.





“That’s why we’ve decided to move our events online – with a virtual event in May where we welcomed those looking at undergraduate study, and with this Q and A, on June 10, where we will be talking to those looking at postgraduate, professional and part-time courses.

“Our first virtual event was a great success – the potential students who took part described it as a really positive experience.

“As with a face-to-face Open Evening, alongside our lecturers, these events also have staff on hand to give advice about what’s needed to get onto our courses and how we can help – and the chance to chat with current students to hear first-hand what it’s been like for them studying at Glyndwr.

“We’re still keen show people our campuses in person in the months ahead – but until then, we’ve set up this dedicated event for them to find out more.”

The Live Q and A session runs – online – between 4pm and 6pm on Wednesday, June 10.

To find out more about what will be on offer, or to book your space, visit: https://www.glyndwr.ac.uk/en/PGOpenEvenings/