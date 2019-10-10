News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Work on a £2.3m transformation of Ysgol Glan Aber in Bagillt moves step closer with “beam signing” ceremony

Published: Thursday, Oct 10th, 2019
Share:

Improvements to a Flintshire primary school has moved a step closer, with a recent “beam signing” ceremony.

Flintshire County Council, in partnership with the Welsh Government, is investing over £2.3m to transform Ysgol Glan Aber into a school fit for the 21st Century.

This includes £1.3 m of Welsh Government’s funding to reduce infant class sizes through the creation of an additional classroom, which will allow teachers to devote more time and individual attention to each of their pupils.  The funding will also provide a new hall and dining facilities.

The Council has appointed Kier, based at Wrexham, to carry out this improvement work.  The scheme is funded by both Welsh Government and Flintshire County Council as part of the Welsh Government’s Reducing Infant Class Sizes Grant and Council’s capital investment programme.   

Flintshire County Council’s Chief Officer for Education and Youth, Claire Homard, said:

“This investment is very important for Ysgol Glan Aber and shows that Flintshire County Council is committed to improving and updating our schools.  The modern facilities will provide an inspirational learning experience for our school children, for our young people and the wider community.” 

Peter Commins, managing director at Kier Regional Building North West, commented:

“We are absolutely delighted to continue our relationship with Flintshire. The improvements will provide modern teaching and learning facilities for staff and pupils of the school for years to come.”

Minister for Education, Kirsty Williams said:

“I am delighted to hear work is starting on the new facilities at Ysgol Glan Aber, which furthers the vital improvements being made for schools across Wales.

“Research and evidence around the world tells us that smaller class sizes are positively linked to attainment, particularly for our youngest pupils, those from less well-off backgrounds and those with additional learning needs.

“This investment is absolutely crucial if we are to provide our pupils with the learning environments they deserve, while supporting them to achieve their aspirations. This is at the heart of our mission to raise standards, narrow the attainment gap and deliver an education system that is of national pride and confidence.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Health board to host advice sessions to help public “stay well this winter”

Taste North East Wales: Slow food campaigner has recipe for success with Spanish-Welsh fusion

Empty properties are a blight on communities, and more should be done to bring them back into use

Police concerns for missing Mold teenager last seen in Wrexham

Finance boss from Ewloe takes to two wheels to raise money for hospice

“Lucy’s Law” could be accelerated following damning BBC Wales puppy farm investigation

Welsh Government urged to establish true causes of excessive imprisonment rate in Wales

New Brighton to get pedalos, assault courses and wakeboards in new plan for Marine Lake

Training event to help hair & beauty professionals spot signs of domestic abuse set to take place in Deeside


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn