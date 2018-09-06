News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Work gets underway on new £4 million learning disability day centre in Queensferry

Published: Thursday, Sep 6th, 2018
Share:

Preparation works have begun for a £4 million learning disability day centre in Queensferry.

The new day centre will replace the current ageing Glanrafon building which sits opposite Deeside Leisure Centre.

The centre will occupy a prominent position on playing fields and land which was part of the now closed and partially demolished John Summers High School.

The new single storey building will provide activity rooms, care support facilities, café and dining space, and ancillary office, meeting rooms and sensory garden

Neil Ayling, Chief Officer Social Services said;

“The site is currently being prepared for building work to commence and it is anticipated that the new resource centre will completed and open to service users in Spring 2019.”

The centre will provide quality respite care and therapeutic support each weekday for around 50 people, many with multiple and profound disabilities and served by 20 staff.’

 

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Holywell man banned from being drunk and abusive in public for two years

Road closures around Blacon, Chester and Ellesmere Port on Friday due to a large funeral taking place

BBC One ‘Close Calls’ will feature Flintshire based NEWSAR’s rescue of a paraglider stuck 70ft up a tree

Four men who travelled from Leicestershire to steal power tools from vans in Flintshire jailed for a total of 9 years

Police appeal for information after window of Saltney hair salon smashed

Plans to use Flintshire holiday park land for dog walking and play area approved

Family fun & ‘serious conservation’ on offer at Chester Zoo’s brand new Wildlife Connections Festival

Solar panels could be used to help power Queensferry water works

Flintshire woman reported missing by police earlier today has been located safe and well.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn