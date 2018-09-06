Work gets underway on new £4 million learning disability day centre in Queensferry

Preparation works have begun for a £4 million learning disability day centre in Queensferry.

The new day centre will replace the current ageing Glanrafon building which sits opposite Deeside Leisure Centre.

The centre will occupy a prominent position on playing fields and land which was part of the now closed and partially demolished John Summers High School.

The new single storey building will provide activity rooms, care support facilities, café and dining space, and ancillary office, meeting rooms and sensory garden

Neil Ayling, Chief Officer Social Services said;

“The site is currently being prepared for building work to commence and it is anticipated that the new resource centre will completed and open to service users in Spring 2019.”

The centre will provide quality respite care and therapeutic support each weekday for around 50 people, many with multiple and profound disabilities and served by 20 staff.’