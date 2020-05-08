Woman who spat in the face of two police officers in Holywell charged and remanded

A woman has been charged and remanded to appear in court after its alleged she spat in the faces of two police officers in Holywell last night (Thursday, May 7th).

Shortly after 8pm police were called to a report of a disturbance involving a man and a woman at a kebab shop in the town.

Officers arrived and detained the male whilst speaking to nearby witnesses. The woman became aggressive with both police officers and spat in their faces.

The man and woman were arrested and taken to police custody.

41-year-old Carol Bryan of Allt y Plas in Pentre Halkyn has been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and section 5 of the public order act. She has been remanded to appear before Mold Magistrates Court tomorrow, Saturday May 9th.

The 38-year-old male who was arrested has also been charged with section 5 public order and criminal damage and has been bailed to appear before Mold Magistrates Court on August 18th.