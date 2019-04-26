A Met Office yellow weather warning has come into force in Flintshire this evening.

Storm Hannah is set to bring a heavy band of rain, gales and wind to many parts of the UK overnight and into Saturday.

The warning came into play at 9pm and ends at 3pm on Saturday.

The Met Office said:

“An area of low pressure – named Storm Hannah by Met Éireann, the Irish Met Service – will bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Britain and Ireland during Friday and Saturday.

The Met Office have issued a yellow National Severe Weather Warning for strong winds across Wales and southern England and a yellow warning for heavy rain in Northern Ireland. This afternoon (Friday 26th) Met Éireann issued a red wind alert – the highest category of alerts in the Irish warning system – due to wind gusts expected to reach 80 to 90mph in parts of southwest Ireland on Friday evening.”

Aviation weather warning for Hawarden fairly strong gust are expected between 12am and 6am.

Will Lang is a Chief Forecaster at the Met Office. He said:

“Storm Hannah will sweep in from the west during Friday evening and Saturday bringing strong north-westerly winds to Ireland and then parts of the UK; the strongest and most damaging winds will be felt across Ireland.

“We have issued a yellow wind warning for mainly southern parts of the UK where we’re likely to see inland gusts of 45-55mph inland and stronger gusts of around 60-70mph in exposed coastal locations.

“Storm Hannah will move away from the UK during Saturday followed by a transient ridge of high pressure bringing more settled weather to the UK for Sunday.”