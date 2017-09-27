Wildlife Photography at Rhydymwyn Valley Nature Reserve Saturday 30th September

A one day wildlife photograpy course will take place this Saturday September 30th at Rhydymwyn Valley Nature Reserve.

Run by Laurence Clark and Kate Wilson the course takes place in the fascinating surroundings of Rhydymwyn Valley Reserve (pronounced ‘Rid-a-mooin’ !) just outside the town of Mold towards Denbigh.

The site is an old WWII weapons factory which is now a varied habitat of grassland, wetland and deciduous woodland.

With many of the old buildings being slowly reclaimed by nature, it is a mysterious but superb area of biological diversity and great for photography!

Laurence and Kate will have experts on hand to answer questions about the local wildlife and advise you on how to get more involved with nature in your area.

Kate has worked for several years in wildlife conservation with NEWWildlife and will be giving a talk on some of the amazing wildlife here in north Wales.

The photographic topics include:

a solid technical understanding of a digital camera

functioning parts and the different types of camera

wildlife tips and techniques

examples of quality wildlife images with explanations of how they were achieved

During the day there will have opportunities to practise what you’ve learnt with plenty of advice on hand.

During the course you will get to practise photographic technique on various creatures and plants at Rhydymwyn with tutor Laurence who will offer advise on using your camera to achieve the best results.

The course tutors say you do not need an expensive DSLR “but we do recommend a good hybrid style camera as a minimum.”

If you’d like to join us on our next course at Rhydymwyn then please drop me an email laurence@castlevision.co.uk or call 07761 007123.

You can also Book Online on this link at LineUpNow.

Prices are just £65 per person for the whole day including 1 year membership to Rhydymwyn Reserve. (£5 membership to be refunded if memberships are not being accepted at the time). Tea/coffee/biscuits are provided as well as a light buffet lunch. The course will begin on the Saturday morning at 10:00am and will finish at approx. 4:00pm.