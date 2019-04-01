Where did our April Fools story go?

This morning Deeside.com published a story about Wepre Park waterfall being put up for sale by the fictitious ‘cash strapped’ Flintshire Council, not to be confused with the real Flintshire County Council.

The opening paragraph of story stated:

“A cash strapped council is secretly exploring the possibility of selling off one of Flintshire’s ‘jewels in the crown’ as it battles to balance to books.

Flintshire Council has slapped a value of around £35,000 on Wepre Park waterfall and has invited expressions of interest from a select band of householders.”

It was of course nonsense, an April Fool’s Day story, and reading comments on Facebook nobody was fooled – it was taken by most in the spirit of the annual celebration.

Well, that’s apart from Flintshire County Council.

A representative from the council got in touch this morning first asking whether it was indeed an April Fool’s Day story.

After confirming it was, we said it would be ‘corrected’ at 12 pm – as is the norm, however, the council representative politely asked if it could be taken down earlier.

No reason was given but we obliged as we wouldn’t want a little ray April 1st ‘funshine’ to upset anyone.

Anyway, here are our previous April Fool’s Day stories which survived the polite ‘take down’ email.

2018: Councillors left fuming at government plans to pocket most of the money from Flintshire bridge tolls.

2017: Leaked plans appear to show the favoured design for a A494 bridge over the River Dee at Queensferry.

2016: Flintshire Council has revealed plans to pedestrianise Shotton High Street and create a Heritage Retail Trail.

Over in Wrexham our sister site Wrexham.com had a bit of a giggle with two belting April Fools efforts.

Plans were revealed for four metre high ‘Local Icons’ statues to be sited on new plinths in Queens Square – names in the hat for their very own statue included Robbie Savage, Tim Vincent and Council Leader Mark Pritchard.

A slightly more fetched one (or maybe not) involved a UFO crashing in school grounds overnight.