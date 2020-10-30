First minister to start to set out what will happen when ‘firebreak’ ends during press conference today

First minister Mark Drakeford will start to set out what will happen when the firebreak ends on November 9 at the Welsh Government press briefing today.

The two-week fire break which began at 6pm on Friday has seen tough restrictions imposed on all areas in Wales.

Talking earlier this week Mr Drakeford said: “I think our planning looks like we will move towards a national system, so not going back to the system of local lockdowns that are built up over a number of weeks.”

Mark Drakeford said the local lockdowns have “genuinely played their part” in helping to suppress the virus in those areas, “we would be in a much worse position if we hadn’t taken those actions.”





“Because more and more parts of Wales need to become subject to local measures, we ended up with a bit of a complicated system.”

“I think the feeling is, we will be better with a simpler national set of rules which are the same everywhere you go.” He said.

Mr Drakeford said once the fire break ends, shops, restaurants, bars and cafes will be able to reopen as will gyms and leisure centres, “essentially on the same terms as they traded before the lockdown.”

He said two of the “trickiest issues” which are still to be resolved are household gatherings “what will we be able to offer people in terms of getting together inside their own homes.”

The second issue is travel, “what will we be able to do to allow people to travel between different parts of Wales after November 9.” He said.

“I’m keen that we resolve it by the end of this week or the beginning of next to give people as much notice as we can of what will happen once the fire break period is over.” Said Mr Drakeford.