Welsh Water begins four months of work on network upgrade in Bagillt﻿

Welsh Water starts work on £730,000 investment in Bagillt
Welsh Water is investing £730,000 in Bagillt to upgrade the wastewater network and help protect the environment.
As part of the work a new pumping station that takes the sewerage to the waste water treatment works will be installed as well as a new connection into the wastewater
Whilst we are working there will be no impact on the wastewater services to local people.”
For the work to be carried out safely and with minimal disruption to local residents, Bagillt Road from P & O Lloyd Coaches to the local Londis shop, will be closed to through traffic from January 15th to the middle of April and a local diversion in place.
During this time access will be available to Londis carpark and all businesses will be open as usual with pedestrian access available at all times.
