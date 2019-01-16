Welsh Water begins four months of work on network upgrade in Bagillt﻿

Welsh Water starts work on £730,000 investment in Bagillt

Welsh Water is investing £730,000 in Bagillt to upgrade the wastewater network and help protect the environment.

As part of the work a new pumping station that takes the sewerage to the waste water treatment works will be installed as well as a new connection into the wastewater network and new sewer pipes in Bagillt Road.

Welsh Water says its c ustomers and businesses in the area have been kept informed of the planned work and an information event was held at Bagillt Library in December to discuss the proposals with local residents and business owners.

Welsh Water’s Programme Delivery Manager Daniel Purchase said: “We are committed to delivering a first class wastewater network to our customers and our investment here reflects this.

We have carefully planned the scheme to ensure we minimise disruption to the local community and will continue to liaise with local businesses and residents to ensure they are aware of our plans.

Whilst we are working there will be no impact on the wastewater services to local people.”

For the work to be carried out safely and with minimal disruption to local residents, Bagillt Road from P & O Lloyd Coaches to the local Londis shop, will be closed to through traffic from January 15th to the middle of April and a local diversion in place.

During this time access will be available to Londis carpark and all businesses will be open as usual with pedestrian access available at all times.