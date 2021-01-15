Welsh Government to strengthen legislation to ensure workplaces and shops are safer

Businesses in Wales will have to carry out a specific coronavirus risk assessment under new Welsh Government legislation.

Risk assessments will be the “starting point for implementing the reasonable measures that are required to be taken to minimise exposure to the coronavirus on premises open to the public and in workplaces.” The Welsh Government has said.

This involves considering issues such as, whether ventilation is adequate, hygiene, ensuring physical distancing is taking place, use of PPE and face coverings.

It will also include considering how employers maximise the number of people who can work from home.





Welsh government ministers met this week with key retailers who have set out the actions including limiting the numbers in store at any onetime.

First Minister, Mark Drakeford said: