Welsh Government preparing for ‘economic shock’ of No-Deal

“The Welsh Government is doing everything it can to prepare for the economic shock of a no-deal Brexit” Economy Minister Ken Skates told UK government ministers on Thursday.

During a meeting with the Minister for Small Business, Consumers and Corporate Responsibility, Kelly Tolhurst and the Minister of State for Energy and Clean Growth, Claire Perry, the Economy Minister will also stress the importance of partnership working and new investment if the Welsh economy is to get the support and direction it needs post-Brexit.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Economy Secretary Ken Skates said: