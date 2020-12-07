Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 7th Dec 2020

Welsh Government denies ‘completely false’ coronavirus curfew rumours being spread on social media

The Welsh Government has described rumours that it is considering introducing a curfew to stem the flow of Covid-19 as ” completely false”.

The reports appear to have originated from the Bubble.Wales Twitter account, which claimed it would mean people in Wales would not be able to leave their houses between 9pm and 6am.

The website, which says it provides “insider news from the heart of the Welsh political bubble”, stressed the measures were only being rumoured at this stage.

However, the Welsh Government has moved swiftly to shut the reports down.


It said: “We are aware of rumours being spread about plans for a “curfew” in Wales. These are completely false.

“For all the latest information on coronavirus in Wales, see our website.”



